Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.01

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 10348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

