ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $394,654.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

