CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $1,804.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012645 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008592 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,775,627 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.