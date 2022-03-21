Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $211,740.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.76. 149,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,300. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

