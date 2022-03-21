Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells $211,740.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NET stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.76. 149,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,300. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
