Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.
Shares of NET stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.