Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

Shares of NET stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 519,920 shares of company stock valued at $54,786,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

