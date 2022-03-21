CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 250.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

