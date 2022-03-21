Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

CGNX opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.