Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.75 and last traded at $181.30. Approximately 5,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,071,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

