Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $180.75 and last traded at $181.30. Approximately 5,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,071,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.94.
COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.18.
The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.20.
In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock worth $9,288,258 in the last 90 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
