Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $72.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

