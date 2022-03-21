Colliers Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

In other Sono-Tek news, Director Joseph Riemer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

