Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Trading 16.8% Higher

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.43. 227,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 121,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$402.22 million and a PE ratio of -253.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73.
About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)
