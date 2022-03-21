Columbus Macro LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

