Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,779,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,042,754. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.