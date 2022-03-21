Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE:CMA opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

