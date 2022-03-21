Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

CHCT stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.20. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after buying an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 199,605 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

