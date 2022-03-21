Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 17,775 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 15,289,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,680,832. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.