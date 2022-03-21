Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 4,189 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,772,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,929,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

