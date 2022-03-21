Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $12.59 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.56. 5,121,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.09 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

