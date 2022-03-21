Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.21. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,542 shares of company stock worth $13,473,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

