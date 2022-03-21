Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 305,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 269,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,889,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,232,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.65. 12,407,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,797,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.