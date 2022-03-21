Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 49,046 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,046 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW traded down $8.07 on Monday, reaching $227.60. 4,286,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.63 and its 200-day moving average is $231.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.34 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

