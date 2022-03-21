Comparing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amazon.com alerts:

70.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amazon.com and Boxed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 3.49 $33.36 billion $64.78 49.78 Boxed $177.27 million 3.94 -$4.22 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 7.10% 27.98% 8.98% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amazon.com and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 37 0 3.00 Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $4,215.65, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Boxed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment is engaged in retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment consists of the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.