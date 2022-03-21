Comparing Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) & Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Covestro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 2 2 0 2.20 Covestro 0 4 5 0 2.56

Covestro has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.09%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Profitability

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A Covestro 8.90% 19.36% 8.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and Covestro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Covestro $12.23 billion 0.83 $524.32 million $3.88 6.79

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni.

Volatility and Risk

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Covestro pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Covestro beats Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile (Get Rating)

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Covestro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries. The Polycarbonates segment provides high-performance plastic polycarbonates in the form of granules, composite materials, and semi-finished products for use in the automotive, construction, electrical and electronic, medical technology, and lighting industries. The CAS segment offers precursors for coatings, adhesives, and sealants, as well as specialties. This segment also provides polymer materials and aqueous dispersions for use in automotive and transportation, infrastructure and construction, wood processing, and furniture applications. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

