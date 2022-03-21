Comparing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 31.79% 10.39% 1.04% Harleysville Financial 24.12% N/A N/A

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First of Long Island pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Harleysville Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and Harleysville Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.47 $43.09 million $1.81 11.23 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.36 $7.28 million $1.86 14.52

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First of Long Island Company Profile (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

