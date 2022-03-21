Comparing SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of AvidXchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPS Commerce and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. AvidXchange has a consensus price target of 22.78, indicating a potential upside of 169.56%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPS Commerce and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 12.53 $44.60 million $1.21 110.84 AvidXchange $248.41 million 6.70 -$199.65 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 11.57% 10.10% 8.02% AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SPS Commerce beats AvidXchange on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AvidXchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

