Comparing The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The9 and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $100,000.00 651.17 $60.98 million N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.59

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quhuo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The9 and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quhuo has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quhuo is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43%

Summary

The9 beats Quhuo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

