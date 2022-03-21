Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.68% 22.20% 9.84% NXP Semiconductors 16.91% 34.33% 12.70%

77.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 NXP Semiconductors 1 8 12 1 2.59

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.08%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $238.52, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Clean and NXP Semiconductors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.93 $119.50 million $2.69 16.15 NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.52 $1.87 billion $6.82 27.93

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Ultra Clean on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

