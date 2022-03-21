Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $60.18. 1,381,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,885. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 204,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

