COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 322,532 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $12.37.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
