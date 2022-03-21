COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 322,532 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $12.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.43.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $799,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

