Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.68. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 30,034 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 296,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 240.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 974,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 49.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

