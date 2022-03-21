Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 280,060 shares.The stock last traded at $203.16 and had previously closed at $200.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $4,145,800. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 104.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 989,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,131,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $72,234,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $66,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $31,235,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

