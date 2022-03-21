Conflux Network Market Cap Hits $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,300.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.44 or 0.07123925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00284036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00821403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00100123 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00461482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.00430258 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.