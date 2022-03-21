ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

NYSE COP traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 307,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

