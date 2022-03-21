ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.60 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

