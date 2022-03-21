CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $33.80

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.80, but opened at $34.98. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 4,421 shares traded.

CEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

