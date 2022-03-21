Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

