Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to report sales of $212.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.00 million and the lowest is $209.55 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.99. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99.
Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.