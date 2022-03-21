ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 41,096 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $79,315.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Brett Just sold 1,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $3,638.25.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 14,434,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,841,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.04) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 193,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.