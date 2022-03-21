Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $64.00. The stock traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 42547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.23.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after buying an additional 437,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

