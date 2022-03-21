Contrasting AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AdTheorent and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 EverQuote 1 0 4 0 2.60

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 50.55%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A N/A -2.27% EverQuote -4.64% -23.64% -13.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 2.52 $26.20 million N/A N/A EverQuote $418.52 million 1.09 -$19.43 million ($0.67) -23.00

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdTheorent beats EverQuote on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdTheorent Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

EverQuote Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers. The company was founded by Seth N. Birnbaum, David B. Blundin, and Tomas Revesz in August 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

