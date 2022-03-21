Contrasting Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Amada alerts:

This table compares Amada and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.36 billion 1.27 $167.67 million $2.18 15.34 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $34.90 billion 0.30 $382.02 million $2.36 13.14

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Amada. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amada has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 7.31% 4.58% 3.70% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.33% 6.04% 1.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amada and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Amada beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada (Get Rating)

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services. The company was founded by Isamu Amad

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.