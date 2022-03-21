Contrasting AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

33.7% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVITA Medical and NeuroMetrix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Risk & Volatility

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and NeuroMetrix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 6.60 -$26.58 million ($1.03) -7.51 NeuroMetrix $8.25 million 3.34 -$2.28 million ($0.42) -9.83

NeuroMetrix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AVITA Medical. NeuroMetrix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -76.13% -21.79% -20.13% NeuroMetrix -27.65% -14.83% -13.10%

Summary

NeuroMetrix beats AVITA Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

About NeuroMetrix (Get Rating)

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.