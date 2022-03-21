Contrasting Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Bradesco and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.91% 1.61% MidWestOne Financial Group 31.70% 13.24% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.83 $4.07 billion $0.41 10.20 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.33 $69.49 million $4.37 7.46

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

