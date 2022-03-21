Contrasting Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitchells & Butlers and LiveXLive Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80 LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,014.38%. Given LiveXLive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.91 -$88.94 million N/A N/A LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 0.90 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -1.23

LiveXLive Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

