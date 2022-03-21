Contrasting Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) & SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Energy Systems 21.33% 13.75% 9.16% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Energy Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 84.58%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3687.14, suggesting that its stock price is 368,814% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Energy Systems and SQL Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Energy Systems $116.84 million 0.82 $26.13 million $0.95 3.23 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 26,038.16 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors. The Engineered Systems segment develops and sells lighting products, and provides construction and engineering services for commercial lighting, and energy management systems. The Distribution Services segment markets lighting products to agencies and distributors. The company was founded in April 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

