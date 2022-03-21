Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $20.17 or 0.00049088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $32.60 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.68 or 0.07031507 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,115.04 or 1.00080674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00040971 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,762,599 coins and its circulating supply is 54,684,713 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.