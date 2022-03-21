Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Copa alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30. Copa has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $97.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.