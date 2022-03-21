Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.