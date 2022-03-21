Core Scientific Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 8.87 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 5.82 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

