Coreto (COR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $24,473.00

Coreto (COR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $24,473.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.47 or 0.07048129 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,152.61 or 1.00069680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.